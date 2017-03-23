STEAM Leadership Series empowers young women to pursue careers in science, technology and more

LA JOLLA (KUSI) — Busloads of students arrived at the Salk institute in La Jolla Thursday to attend the STEAM Leadership Series.

300 female high school students from 6 different schools in San Diego filled in The Conrad Prebys auditorium to learn all about STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Math) careers.

The STEAM Leadership Series focuses on career opportunities within STEAM fields and connects business leaders to San Diego students.

Megan Moreau is an 11th grader at Clairemont High who attended the event.

“It's really exciting to see that women can enter the field it's not just men.” Moreau said.

In fact, the high school students who attended are already in a career related to science, technology, engineering, arts or math.

Megan is in the health and medical sciences academy at her school. “I love the feeling of helping others but also, I’m interested in science so it mixes both my passions.”

With the help of several partners, the Steam Leadership Series brings an A-list of accomplished women in front of these bright teenagers.

This includes Dr. Elizabeth Blackburn which just finished a book on the telomere which will help audiences live longer.

Dr. Blackburn is not only a Nobel laureate, she's the president of the Salk institute, one of the top research institutes in the world.

“It's crazy to think that I live in the same city and that maybe in the future I can come to work here, which sounds crazy but awesome!” Moreau said.

But that's exactly the point.

Empowering these young ladies to be like the ladies on the panel. Women with extraordinary talent who have become leaders in the biotech industry.

