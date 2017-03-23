Pershing Middle School holds first ever Special Olympics for middle school student-athletes

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — Pershing Middle School hosted a Special Olympic event for middle school student-athletes with special needs Thursday, the first of its kind.

We're all familiar with Special Olympics events, even on the local level. That includes ones involving San Diego city high schools, but until Thursday, no such event has ever been held for middle school student-athletes with special needs. Seven San Diego unified middle schools, ranging from grades 6-8 were represented in the event.

This event would not be possible without the volunteers, these Pershing students aren't just helping out for the day, they're involved with the special needs students daily, in and out of the classroom.We spoke to Pershing 7th grader Jilma Guzman who was with her volunteer school partner Avalon Kuczkowski "Once they're comfortable with you and feel you're a friend, they really open up its really great" Jilma said "Even if they aren't verbal you can tell they're engaged just by the way they look at you."

The special bond between volunteer and special need student was evident during three modified events: running, jumping and throwing.

"And look for more of this partnership between the Special Olympics and local schools, countywide"

"Breaking down the barriers, that special ed students are separate, separate lives, friends, and teaching the general students these are your peers and friends and you should be relishing in"