Two children involved in Cathedral City Amber Alert found safe, - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Two children involved in Cathedral City Amber Alert found safe, no suspect

Posted: Updated:
1-year-old Jayden Cortez and 2-year-old Carlos Cortez 1-year-old Jayden Cortez and 2-year-old Carlos Cortez

CATHEDRAL CITY (KUSI) — 3/24/2017 — The two children inside a stolen vehicle Thursday night have been found safe and returned to their families, according to Cathedral City police.

According to Twitter, the children were found by Riverside Police around 2:30 a.m.

A suspect has not been taken into custody at this point. 

3/23/2017 — An Amber Alert was issued in Cathedral City Thursday after reports that a vehicle was stolen with two children inside.

    According to Cathedral PD's Facebook page, at 6:44 p.m., an unknown suspect stole a white 2016 Honda Accord, with 1-year-old Jayden Cortez and 2-year-old Carlos Cortez inside from the 31500 block of Whispering Palms.

    The license plate on the vehicle is 7TJR654. The vehicle was last seen heading towards Ramon Road.

    The Amber Alert was in effect for the following cities:

    • Imperial
    • Los Angeles
    • Orange County
    • Riverside
    • San Bernardino
    • San Diego 

    Anyone with information please call 911.

    This is a developing story and will be updated as information becomes available. 

    • KUSI.com Feedback Form

      Questions or suggestions about this story? Message KUSI News below:

      Member Center
      Log out
      * denotes required fields
      We're sorry, but only one entry is allowed per person.
      Thank you for your continued interest.

      Thanks for your feedback.  We value your opinion!

    MOST POPULAR SAN DIEGO NEWS

    Stories
    Videos
    loading...

    • Sign up here for breaking news email alerts

      Member Center
      Log out
      * denotes required fields

      Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.

    • SAN DIEGO WEATHER Supercast

    • Supercast | Meet the Weather Team

    Powered by Frankly

    KUSI News

    4575 Viewridge Ave. San Diego, CA 92123
    Newsroom: 858-571-NEWS (6397)
    Turko Files: 858-571-FILE (3453)
    Business offices: 858-571-5151

    Powered by WorldNow
    All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KUSI. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.