Two children involved in Cathedral City Amber Alert found safe, no suspect

CATHEDRAL CITY (KUSI) — 3/24/2017 — The two children inside a stolen vehicle Thursday night have been found safe and returned to their families, according to Cathedral City police.

According to Twitter, the children were found by Riverside Police around 2:30 a.m.

ATTN Media #AMBERALERT

After 2:30 AM, Deputy found Cortez children & Honda in Desert Hot Springs. Kids in good health. No suspect in custody — Media Info Bureau (@RSOmedia) March 24, 2017

A suspect has not been taken into custody at this point.

3/23/2017 — An Amber Alert was issued in Cathedral City Thursday after reports that a vehicle was stolen with two children inside.

According to Cathedral PD's Facebook page, at 6:44 p.m., an unknown suspect stole a white 2016 Honda Accord, with 1-year-old Jayden Cortez and 2-year-old Carlos Cortez inside from the 31500 block of Whispering Palms.

The license plate on the vehicle is 7TJR654. The vehicle was last seen heading towards Ramon Road.

The Amber Alert was in effect for the following cities:

Imperial

Los Angeles

Orange County

Riverside

San Bernardino

San Diego

Anyone with information please call 911.

This is a developing story and will be updated as information becomes available.