Body found on Gompers Preparatory Academy campus identified

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — A man was found dead under suspicious circumstances Friday near Gompers Preparatory Academy in the Chollas View neighborhood.

23-year-old Cherkeiray Devonte Jones was found with at least one gunshot wound to his upper torso by a janitor when he arrived on campus around 5:50 a.m.

The school was closed at the time and no students were on campus.

Homicide detectives were subsequently summoned to investigate, authorities said.