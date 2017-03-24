Investigation underway in fatal shooting in Mountain View neighb - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Investigation underway in fatal shooting in Mountain View neighborhood

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — An investigation was underway Friday into the shooting death of a 47-year-old man in the Mountain View neighborhood.

Officers sent to the 3700 block of Ocean View Boulevard in response to gunshots heard in the area shortly before 11 p.m. Thursday found James Gerald Arberry of San Diego in the street suffering from an apparent bullet wound to his upper body, San Diego police Lt. Todd Griffin said.

Arberry died at the scene despite officers' and paramedics' efforts to save his life, Griffin said.

A description of the shooter was not immediately available. Anyone with additional information on the case was asked to call homicide investigators at (619) 531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.

KUSI News

4575 Viewridge Ave. San Diego, CA 92123
Newsroom: 858-571-NEWS (6397)
Turko Files: 858-571-FILE (3453)
Business offices: 858-571-5151

