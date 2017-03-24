GOP pulls health care bill after House Speaker reports not enough votes

WASHINGTON D.C. (KUSI) — 12:51 p.m. — GOP leaders pulled the American Health Care Act bill without a vote Friday after reports that House Speaker Paul Ryan told President Trump there weren't enough votes.

According to CNN, as House Speaker Ryan discussed the lack of votes in a meeting with the president, he recommended that bill be pulled from the floor completely.

Speaker Ryan says Obamacare will not survive in its current form https://t.co/f2vj6jMRCi — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) March 24, 2017

"We will be living with Obamacare for the foreseable future," House Speaker Ryan said in a press conference following the decision to pull the bill.

According to CNN, Ryan told Republicans that they will be "moving on" from health care and on to other matters.

President Trump expressed that tax reform should be next issue they tackle.

The decision now leaves the future of the Republican's health care plan and the President's promise to repeal and replace Obamacare uncertain.

But Ryan is hopeful a solution to health care will be reached sometime in the future.

President Trump responded shortly after Ryan's remarks saying the best decision moving forward is to allow Obamacare to fail on its own and hope House democrats come to the table to negotiate a solution to health care.

"What would be really good, with no democrat support, if the democrats, when it explodes, which it will soon, if they got together with us and got a real health care bill, I'd be totally open to it and I think that's going to happen," President Trump said.

9:00 a.m. — After a delayed vote Thursday to repeal and replace Obamacare, GOP representatives were back Friday despite uncertainty of whether they had enough votes to succeed.

According to the Associated Press, President Trump dropped an ultimatum, telling the House to either vote, or keep Obamacare.

The outcome of Friday's vote is unclear, with both conservative and moderate lawmakers concerned that the bill does not fully repeal Obamacare, while insurers worry cuts will leave too many customers without coverage.

Related Link: San Diego People: Comparing American Health Care Act to Affordable Care Act

"For seven and a half years we have been promising the American people that we will repeal and replace this broken law because it's collapsing and it's failing families, and tomorrow we're proceeding," House Speaker Paul Ryan said.

Republicans released the American Health Care Act the first week of March, calling it a "historic step towards making America great again."

The American Health Care Act would dismantle Obamacare taxes, including taxes on prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, health insurance premiums and medical devices.

Disastrous #Obamacare has led to higher costs & fewer options. It will only continue to get worse! We must #RepealANDReplace. #PassTheBill — President Trump (@POTUS) March 24, 2017

Related Link: President Trump's Health Care Plan

Second, it would eliminate the individual and employer mandate penalties.

Third, it would prohibit health insurers from denying coverage or charging more money to patients based on pre-existing conditions. Also, it would allow dependents to continue staying on their parents' plan until they are 26, something Republicans say will help stabilize the marketplace.

The reform would also establish a patient and state stability fund, which they say provides states with $100 billion to design programs to help low-income Americans afford health care.

Related Link: HHS Secretary disagrees with Congressional Budget Office analysis on GOP health care plan

It would also change Medicaid by transition to a "per capita allotment."

It also expands health savings accounts, nearly doubling the among of money people can contribute and broadening how people can use it.

And finally, it provides a monthly tax credit, between $2,000 and $14,000 a year, for low- and middle-income individuals and families who don't receive insurance through work or a government program.

After it's release, President Obama released a statement, saying "any changes will make our health care system better, not worse for hardworking Americans."

If the bill passes Friday, it will still have a tough battle in the Senate.

Read the full legislation below