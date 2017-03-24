Man in custody after driving under the influence and leading pol - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Man in custody after driving under the influence and leading police on chase through San Diego

Posted: Updated:
Todd Christopher Zalkan, 49 Todd Christopher Zalkan, 49

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — A 49-year-old man was behind bars Friday for allegedly leading sheriff's deputies on a chase from Santee to San Diego while under the influence.

Deputies stopped Todd Christopher Zalkan's vehicle after he allegedly ran a red light at the intersection of West Hills Parkway and Mission Gorge Road shortly before 11 p.m. Thursday, but he sped off as the deputies made contact, sheriff's Sgt. Kristin Brayman said. Zalkan's dog was in the car at the time.

The roughly 20-minute pursuit ended when San Diego police laid down a device that flattened Zalkan's tires in the vicinity of Clairemont Mesa Boulevard and Via Valarta, and he was arrested, according to Brayman.

The suspect was subsequently booked into jail on suspicion of DUI, drug possession and felony evading, according to jail records. Brayman said he also had a suspended license.

  • KUSI.com Feedback Form

    Questions or suggestions about this story? Message KUSI News below:

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields
    We're sorry, but only one entry is allowed per person.
    Thank you for your continued interest.

    Thanks for your feedback.  We value your opinion!

MOST POPULAR SAN DIEGO NEWS

Stories
Videos
loading...

  • Sign up here for breaking news email alerts

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.

  • SAN DIEGO WEATHER Supercast

  • Supercast | Meet the Weather Team

Powered by Frankly

KUSI News

4575 Viewridge Ave. San Diego, CA 92123
Newsroom: 858-571-NEWS (6397)
Turko Files: 858-571-FILE (3453)
Business offices: 858-571-5151

Powered by WorldNow
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KUSI. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.