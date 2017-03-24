Local company provides wounded veteran with custom surfboard

Thanks for your feedback. We value your opinion!
he Unbattle Project (UP), along with Lilach Harris and Chef Andrew Selz are proud to present the first "Unbattle on the Midway" banquet on Sunday June 25th, 2017 from 6:00- 10:00pm on the USS Midway in San Diego, CA.More>>
Cal Fire is on scene at Cleveland National Forest for a fire near the Mesa Grande Reservation being referred to as the Black Fire.More>>
National City police were responding to a shooting scene with ``multiple victims'' Saturday morning, but it was unclear if there were any fatalities, according to officials.More>>
Streets in the area of a National City double homicide remained closed Sunday morning, as the San Diego County Medical Examiner's Office was scheduled to perform autopsies on the two men who were killed Saturday while two other victims recover from gunshot wounds at a local hospital, authorities said.More>>
San Diego Police are investigating a homicide that took place in Logan Heights late Saturday night.More>>
A 61-year-old Bonsall man died Sunday after being struck from the side of his vehicle by a suspected drunk driver who ran a red light, according to the California Highway Patrol.More>>
Four drivers were arrested at a DUI/driver's license checkpoint in Poway that ended Saturday morning, two for driving under the influence of alcohol, one for driving under the influence of drugs and one for possession of a stolen vehicle from Colorado, according to sheriff's officials.More>>
A town hall meeting meant for veterans to share their experiences with civilians who haven't gone through combat is scheduled for Saturday in El Cajon.More>>
The San Diego Police Department announced Friday that surveillance video they initially believed showed footage of missing 85-year-old Tai Heng Sun, was actually footage of someone else.More>>
