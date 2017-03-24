Local company provides wounded veteran with custom surfboard

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — A wounded veteran with a love of surfing is getting a special board, created by a local group, "One More Wave Surf Corp."

Nate Hamilton lost the use of both his legs in Afghanistan after an IED blew up. One more Wave flew him out to San Diego to be custom fitted for a special board.

One more Wave is a nonprofit organization that provides wounded or disabled veterans with customized surfing equipment.

"Our mission is ... to provide our wounded veterans with an outlet to find some tranquility in the waves where they belong," according to their website.