Imperial Beach shoreline water contact closure has been lifted

IMPERIAL BEACH (KUSI) — The Department of Environmental Health (DEH) has lifted the water contact closure for the Imperial Beach shoreline.

This includes the beach-line from the south end of Seacoast Drive to Carnation Avenue (including Camp Surf) in Imperial Beach. 

Recent water quality testing conducted by DEH confirms that Tijuana River flows are no longer impacting these beaches. This area was recently closed to water contact due to sewage-contaminated flows from the Tijuana River entering the United States.

The ocean shoreline from the International Border to the south end of Seacoast Drive will remain closed until sampling confirms these areas are safe for water contact.

The County of San Diego Department of Environmental Health expanded the existing water contact closure Friday at the Tijuana Slough National Wildlife Refuge to include all of Imperial Beach.

Sewage-contaminated runoff in the Tijuana River has been entering the Tijuana Estuary as a result of recent rainfall.

Observations and sample results indicate contamination of ocean water is occurring in Imperial Beach. Signs warning of sewage contaminated water will remain in place until field measurements indicate the ocean water is safe for recreational use.

For more information on the Tijuana River, please call the U.S. International Boundary & Water Commission at 619-662-7600.

For updates on beach closure information please visit our website at www.sdbeachinfo.com or call the 24-hr. hotline at (619) 338-2073.

