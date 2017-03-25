Scattered showers expected around San Diego as Spring storm pass - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Scattered showers expected around San Diego as Spring storm passes through

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — Light scattered showers are expected Saturday in various spots around San Diego County.

Rain is expected to subdue in the afternoon, leading to a sunny day.

Saturday will be the coolest day of the week with all of San Diego warming up after the current storm passes through.

