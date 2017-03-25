Woman stabbed twice in Otay Mesa - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Woman stabbed twice in Otay Mesa

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) - A 27-year-old man was in custody Saturday after police alleged he stabbed a woman in the Otay Mesa West neighborhood.

The stabbing was reported at 5:30 p.m. Friday in the 3600 block of Palm Avenue, according to San Diego police Officer Ben Newton.

The woman, who is in her 20s, had just gotten off the bus from work and was walking to her residence when she was approached by the man.

He stabbed her, causing her to collapse to the ground, Newton said.

``As the victim attempted to get up, the suspect stabbed her a second time,'' Newton said.

The suspect fled eastbound on Palm Avenue, he said.

A couple driving by witnessed the incident and stopped to render aid to the victim. One witness stayed with the victim and one witness followed the suspect to a parking lot in the 3400 block of Palm Avenue, according to Newton.

Officers arrived and took the suspect, Farzad Daftari, into custody without incident, Newton said.

The woman was transported to a local hospital by paramedics where she was treated for two non-life threatening stab wounds to her upper body and stomach, Newton said.

It wasn't immediately clear if the victim knew the suspect.
 

