Sink hole emerges in Otay Mesa

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — Repairs to broken water and sewer mains were completed Sunday in Otay Mesa, where a truck fell into a sinkhole.

An underground water main break created the sink hole Saturday in Otay Mesa.

San Diego Gas and Electric crews were still working on gas pipes and electric lines, according to city officials.

San Diego police officers were called to the 1300 block of Del Sol Lane shortly after 11 a.m., where a truck had fallen into a sink hole, according to Sgt. Ray Battrick. But the driver was able to get his truck out of the hole and was not injured.

A fire hydrant nearby was also affected, shooting a large fountain of water into the air before city work crews responded and shut it off, Battrick said. Water was shut off in the area so crews could repair the water main.

The breaks also caused damage to SDG&E and Verizon utilities and about 20 customers were dry until the repairs were completed at about 7:30 a.m. Sunday, city spokesman Arian Collins said.

``Street repairs will not be completed until other utilities are repaired as well,'' Collins said.
 

