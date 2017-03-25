Sink hole emerges in Otay Mesa

Thanks for your feedback. We value your opinion!
A biotech employee accused of shooting a co-worker in the face at a warehouse in Carmel Mountain Ranch last Tuesday pleaded not guilty Monday to attempted premeditated murder and other charges.More>>
Investigations continued Monday into the cause of the collision between the USS Fitzgerald and a Japanese merchant ship, that killed seven U.S. crew members.More>>
The Second Amendment does not give San Diegan's the right to carry a concealed, loaded weapon in public.More>>
A 24-year-old man was behind bars Monday in connection with a weekend shooting that left two other men dead and a third wounded at a National City apartment building.More>>
An investigation was underway Monday into the cause of a sudden, intense fire at MCAS Miramar, where two Marines suffered severe burn injuries.More>>
A 61-year-old Bonsall man died Sunday after being struck from the side of his vehicle by a suspected drunk driver who ran a red light, according to the California Highway Patrol.More>>
Four drivers were arrested at a DUI/driver's license checkpoint in Poway that ended Saturday morning, two for driving under the influence of alcohol, one for driving under the influence of drugs and one for possession of a stolen vehicle from Colorado, according to sheriff's officials.More>>
A town hall meeting meant for veterans to share their experiences with civilians who haven't gone through combat is scheduled for Saturday in El Cajon.More>>
The San Diego Police Department announced Friday that surveillance video they initially believed showed footage of missing 85-year-old Tai Heng Sun, was actually footage of someone else.More>>
