El Cajon auto shop catches fire causing $150,000 in damages

EL CAJON (KUSI) - An auto repair shop in El Cajon caught fire Saturday causing roughly $150,000 in damages.

Cal Fire and Heartland Fire firefighters responded at about 6:30 a.m. to the 1500 block of North Magnolia Avenue in unincorporated El Cajon near Gillespie Field, where they found the shop and a vehicle in the garage fully involved in flames, according to Cal Fire Capt. Issac Sanchez.

Firefighters first concentrated their efforts on keeping the fire from damaging nearby buildings, before turning their hoses on the flames, Sanchez said. It took about 30 minutes to put the fire out.

No one was injured and the cause was still under investigation Saturday afternoon.

