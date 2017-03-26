High speed motorcycle chase turns fatal - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

High speed motorcycle chase turns fatal

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — A high speed police chase ended in a fatal motorcycle crash Sunday.

San Diego Police Department confirmed that the driver of the motorcycle was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash. The passenger was admitted to Mercy Hospital with multiple injuries.

San Diego Police Department attempted to pull over a speeding motorcyclist in Mission Valley leading to a high speed chase which ended in National City on Plaza Boulevard near Interstate 805 when the motorcyclist crashed with their passenger. 

SDPD Officer Dino Delimitro said the pursuit ended near the intersection of East Plaza Boulevard and Euclid Avenue in National City, with one of the riders suffering fatal injuries.

The nature of the injuries sustained by the other person on the motorcycle were not disclosed.

No other injuries were reported and no names were released.

Plaza Boulevard was closed east of Interstate 805 and San Diego and National City police investigated.

This is a developing story

  
