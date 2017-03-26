53-year-old man shot twice on Euclid Avenue Sunday

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — A 53-year-old man was shot twice Sunday as he walked along a street in Lincoln Park, police said.

Officers responded to the shooting at about 5 a.m. in the 200 block of Euclid Avenue where the victim had been shot once in the leg and once in a

finger, according to Officer Dino Delimitros.

The gunman, who was described only as a white man, walked up to the victim, shot him twice and escaped on foot, Delimitros said.

The wounds were not considered life-threatening and police did not release a possible motive for the shooting, nor the victim's name.