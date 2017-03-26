53-year-old man shot twice on Euclid Avenue Sunday - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

53-year-old man shot twice on Euclid Avenue Sunday

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — A 53-year-old man was shot twice Sunday as he walked along a street in Lincoln Park, police said.

Officers responded to the shooting at about 5 a.m. in the 200 block of Euclid Avenue where the victim had been shot once in the leg and once in a
finger, according to Officer Dino Delimitros.

The gunman, who was described only as a white man, walked up to the victim, shot him twice and escaped on foot, Delimitros said.

The wounds were not considered life-threatening and police did not release a possible motive for the shooting, nor the victim's name.

  • KUSI.com Feedback Form

    Questions or suggestions about this story? Message KUSI News below:

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields
    We're sorry, but only one entry is allowed per person.
    Thank you for your continued interest.

    Thanks for your feedback.  We value your opinion!

MOST POPULAR SAN DIEGO NEWS

Stories
Videos
loading...

  • Sign up here for breaking news email alerts

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.

  • SAN DIEGO WEATHER Supercast

  • Supercast | Meet the Weather Team

Powered by Frankly

KUSI News

4575 Viewridge Ave. San Diego, CA 92123
Newsroom: 858-571-NEWS (6397)
Turko Files: 858-571-FILE (3453)
Business offices: 858-571-5151

Powered by WorldNow
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KUSI. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.