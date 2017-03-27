Gusty winds to last throughout day Monday

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) - Gusty winds will continue whipping across parts of San Diego County throughout the day Monday as a low pressure system moves through the region.

A National Weather Service wind advisory for the mountains and deserts will remain in effect until 10 p.m.

"A low pressure system moving inland through Southern California early this morning will bring stronger onshore flow with strong gusty west winds in the mountains and deserts into early evening,'' according to the weather service.

West winds of 20 to 30 miles per hour and gusts of up to 50 mph are in the forecast through Monday.

The gusty winds could lead to difficulty driving on Interstates 8 and 15, state Route 78 and U.S. Route 395, especially for motorists in high-profile vehicles. The wind may also down tree limbs and blow around debris, according to the NWS.