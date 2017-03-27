Three arrested on allegations of sex trafficking teenager in San Diego County

VENTURA (KUSI) — It's a multi-million dollar industry in San Diego and largely dominated by street gangs. It's a snare that's kept so many girls and women under the relentless domination of others, which is why the story of what a 17-year-old girl did this weekend is so extraordinary.

The numbers are in the thousands. Every year, an estimated 9 to 12 thousand girls and young women are forced into prostitution in San Diego County.

Although many want to escape, fear and threats of violence keep most of them trapped in a life of exploitation.

But sometimes, there's a story like this one.

On Saturday, a 17-year-old girl ran away from three men who she said held her in San Diego County before taking her to a motel in Ventura, California. She was with the men a total of three days, according to police.

From a hiding place nearby, she called a national hotline for victims of human trafficking. The girl described her captors, their car and the motel where they were staying.

Within hours, detectives were able to track the men down. Brian Lewis, 21, Dashawn Jackson, 18, and Dameon Howard, 20, were booked on charges of human trafficking.

Todd Hemmen is an FBI agent. Susan Johnson founded a group that helps young survivors of sex trafficking. Both agree that the teenager's actions were extraordinary.

In this case, the suspects were caught in Ventura. All three, ranging in age from 18 to 21 came from Fresno and according to the teenage girl, she was sold for sex in San Diego County.

It's a criminal enterprise that jumped around from county to country. For the girls and women being sold, it's a way for the traffickers to maintain control.

Johnson who works with survivors, said it can also be a way to stay off law enforcement's radar.

With few resources of their own, victims often feel there is no way out.

Even though this kind of exploitation isn't new, what happened in Ventura this weekend may be proof that new partnerships between law enforcement, educators and social service groups are starting to make a difference.

Last fall, the FBI arrested hundreds of people in an international crackdown on the sex trafficking of children and teens. Nationwide, 82 minors were rescued.

As for Johnson, her group Alabaster Jar Project, runs a group home in North County and offers support and healing for the many girls and women who are working towards a fresh start.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information was asked to call the Ventura Police Major Crimes Unit at (805) 339-4465. Anonymous tips can be made by calling Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-TIPS.

If you know of anyone who may be a victim of human trafficking please contact the National Human Trafficking Center hotline at 888-373-7888.