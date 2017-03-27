DUI suspected in head-on Coronado bridge crash - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

DUI suspected in head-on Coronado bridge crash

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — A suspected drunken driver headed the wrong way on the San Diego-Coronado Bridge crashed her car into two pickup trucks, injuring all three drivers and prompting a shutdown of the bridge in both directions early Monday.

San Diego resident Briana Rall, 24, was behind the wheel of the eastbound Ford Fusion that collided with a Ford F-150, then struck a Dodge Ram in the westbound lanes near the toll plaza on the Coronado side shortly after 4 a.m., according to the California Highway Patrol.

A SigAlert was subsequently issued.  

Rall was arrested on suspicion of DUI and taken to UC San Diego Medical Center to be treated for her injuries, CHP Officer Jake Sanchez said.

The driver of the Ford F-150, a 49-year-old San Diego woman, suffered major injuries in the crash and was also taken to UC San Diego Medical Center. The 27-year-old San Diego man who had been driving the Dodge Ram sustained minor injuries and was taken to the same hospital, Sanchez said.

The bridge was reopened shortly before 6 a.m., according to the CHP. 

