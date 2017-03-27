Man suspected in fatal Paradise Hills pleads not guilty to felony charge

Thanks for your feedback. We value your opinion!
What is surplus land and who decides? That's the next fight that's brewing between the mayor and city council and it will go on for another two months.More>>
A group was marching Wednesday against developers who want to tear down an affordable housing complex in Rancho Penasquitos so that they can build unaffordable, luxury units, which would displace hundreds of residents.More>>
June is the month for graduations and we've seen quite a few of them in the last few weeks, but Wednesday, the San Diego Rescue Mission put on a very special graduation.More>>
Millions of Americans suffer from Post-traumatic Stress Disorder. It's a psychological response to a traumatic or life-threatening event.More>>
The county Department of Animal Services is offering free pet microchipping for residents ahead of the Fourth of July holiday as a way to prevent animals from becoming lost if they are easily scared by fireworks.More>>
San Diego officials are scheduled to announce Thursday that they are embarking on a program to plant 500 trees in Balboa Park over the next two years, thanks in part to a $378,000 state grant.More>>
An oft-deported Mexican citizen accused of driving drunk and fleeing the scene after blowing through a stop sign and crashing his truck into a car containing a family returning home from a day at Disneyland, seriously injuring a 6-year-old boy, was ordered Wednesday to stand trial on charges of hit-and-run, DUI and driving without a license.More>>
A suspected auto thief led authorities on a roundabout chase over inland North County roads in a stolen car Wednesday afternoon, crisscrossing through various communities before finally skidding to a halt and getting arrested.More>>
The Port of San Diego announced Wednesday that its preparing to solicit proposals from companies that might be interested in operating Seaport Village in the near future.More>>
The fatal shooting of a 15-year-old Torrey Pines High School student by San Diego police officers last month was legally justified, the San Diego County District Attorney's Office said Wednesday.More>>
