SDSU vs. SoccerCity: Who gets the Qualcomm site?

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — When San Diego State offered its own stadium and development plan for Mission Valley last week, it put the mayor and city council on notice.

The mayor and council are now forced to make a decision on what happens at the Qualcomm site after 15 years of indecision.

There are four: Go with San Diego State, go with Soccer City's plan, somehow merge the two or come up with an alternative.

What we have here is an impasse, the two sides have been unable to come together.

"We don't think it makes any sense. We think there's too much compelling overlap for this to be something we're not aligned on," said Nick Stone, a SoccerCity investor.

But San Diego State has a different vision. The Qualcomm site has 67 acres of developable land and the university's growth plans for a stadium and a west campus requires 47 of those acres.

" ... as articulated in that plan, the ability to secure MLS soccer is zero. That plan definitively kills Major League Soccer if you follow every one of their demands," Stone said.

At this point, SDSU has no desire to partner up with SoccerCity. Athletic Director John Wicker said SoccerCity is not the best use for the property.

"We're not trying to kill anything. Our goal was to create the best opportunity in Mission Valley for both San Diego State Athletics, San Diego State University, and for the community as a whole," Wicker said.

As SoccerCity moves forward with gathering signatures to put its initiative on the ballot, the university continues on its own path.

"We've been talking to a lot of people. We'll continue talking to those who are interested in the Mission Valley Site and looking to find, you know, what would be the best situation for the site," Wicker said.

We've gone through this twice before. Similar development plans for Mission Valley from the Chargers in 2004 and the mayor's Task Force in 2015, both of which failed.

With both sides unwilling to budge, the university has asked the mayor, an SDSU graduate, to step in and broker an agreement. So far, the mayor has had little success in that role.

"We understand that point and we're now at the university's behest working with the mayor directly on that point," Wicker added.

The mayor has always said if we can come together, we can achieve success.

"We would love to, we have been proactively reaching out to the university for weeks and weeks, and weeks now trying to engage in discussions with them the lack of dialogue has been deafening," Mayor Faulconer said.

SoccerCity is on a tight timeline. It must get council approval by the end of June if San Diego is to get a soccer franchise.

That will not happen without the mayor's support. And even with his support, will the council approve and immediately implement a major project without sending it to the voters?