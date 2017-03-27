Carlsbad approves surveillance cameras at intersections sparking privacy debate

CARLSBAD (KUSI) — City leaders in Carlsbad have approved surveillance cameras at every intersection that leads into town. The goal is to crack down on criminals.

Some people say this is an invasion of privacy, but others say it's needed to crack down on crime.

This is the first time a lot of people have heard about this. It was approved at the end of a council meeting with very little public input.

Only one council member voted against it.

Right now, there are cameras all over Carlsbad, but they are for traffic control. These specialized cameras will be taking pictures of your license plate number, the make and model of your car and sometimes, your face, which means that every license plate number, make and model of car will be saved in a massive database and kept for at least a year.

The concept, of course, is to crack down on crime. The crime rate went up about 20 percent in Carlsbad last year and most of them were property crimes, primarily because people left their cars and homes open.

The new cameras will cost about $800,000 and just over 50 of them will be installed.

Unless a lawsuit stops this from happening, the cameras will be going up soon.