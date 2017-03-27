CHANGE IS INEVITABLE…PROGRESS IS OPTIONAL

(Quote by Tony Robbins)

I like my job, my department, my coworkers, my boss, my company, my industry, and then it all changes. No I didn’t get fired and no… the company didn't go out of business or merge. But the company did take a sudden turn in direction and they still need me but in an entirely different job and department. A bit jarring at the least.

What would you do if your responsibilities at work radically changed out of the blue? You weren’t promoted or demoted; you were just suddenly expected to complete tasks totally unrelated to your job. I first took it as a clear indication that I was not doing a good job before. But then I came out of my fog and realized they wanted me.

If this is you then before you jump to any conclusions, slow down and take a few steps first. Here’s what the experts suggest you do when your job radically changes:

1. Step away from the edge- take a few minutes or hours to regain your composure. Literally take a walk around the block and regain your senses. This is not a time to lash out with the “why me?” attack. Overreacting is not productive for anyone, you or the company.

2. Talk to your supervisor and be as direct as possible.

Ask why your role is changing and how you can help to continue to add value within the organization. Find out what your new responsibilities will be. You just may find you are using your current skill sets, that you are comfortable with, just in a new department or on a new project. You may also find out how adaptable your skills are and realize the new skills you have the opportunity to learn make you an even more valuable employee going forward.

3. Use the opportunity to learn and improve.

Treat the experience as a learning opportunity. You might discover valuable new information about yourself. Think about how these changes match your career goals. Just like the new skill, you will learn make "you" more valuable. They may also allow you to move up the management chain in your current company or make you much more valuable in another company or a new industry. You are your own Career Coach so only you can decide what your best options are short and long term.

4. Don’t complain - Maintain a positive attitude.

The important thing is to think about the job changes positively. You can be more creative and therefore successful if you are positive.

5. Remind yourself that change is inevitable.

The only thing you can control is your attitude and how you adapt to the situation. As the saying goes, ‘tough times don’t last, tough people do'. When it happens to you at work stop and absorb it, don’t over react (I quit!) and most importantly how can you use this to your advantage…and it all works out in the end.