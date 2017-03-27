Six displaced after fire burns through Granite Hills home - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Six displaced after fire burns through Granite Hills home

Posted: Updated:
Six displaced after fire burns through Granite Hills home Six displaced after fire burns through Granite Hills home

GRANITE HILLS (KUSI) — A house fire in the unincorporated Granite Hills area Monday left six people in need of interim shelter.

Flames began spreading through a converted garage at the home in the 1700 block of Broadway, just east of El Cajon, about 5:40 p.m., according to Heartland Fire & Rescue.

Crews had the blaze under control within 10 minutes, Cal Fire Battalion Chief Jason Malneritch said. No injuries were reported.

The American Red Cross was called in to help the displaced residents arrange for lodging pending repairs to their house, Malneritch said.

The cause of the fire was under investigation.

  • KUSI.com Feedback Form

    Questions or suggestions about this story? Message KUSI News below:

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields
    We're sorry, but only one entry is allowed per person.
    Thank you for your continued interest.

    Thanks for your feedback.  We value your opinion!

MOST POPULAR SAN DIEGO NEWS

Stories
Videos
loading...

  • Sign up here for breaking news email alerts

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.

  • SAN DIEGO WEATHER Supercast

  • Supercast | Meet the Weather Team

Powered by Frankly

KUSI News

4575 Viewridge Ave. San Diego, CA 92123
Newsroom: 858-571-NEWS (6397)
Turko Files: 858-571-FILE (3453)
Business offices: 858-571-5151

Powered by WorldNow
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KUSI. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.