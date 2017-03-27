Six displaced after fire burns through Granite Hills home

GRANITE HILLS (KUSI) — A house fire in the unincorporated Granite Hills area Monday left six people in need of interim shelter.

Flames began spreading through a converted garage at the home in the 1700 block of Broadway, just east of El Cajon, about 5:40 p.m., according to Heartland Fire & Rescue.

Crews had the blaze under control within 10 minutes, Cal Fire Battalion Chief Jason Malneritch said. No injuries were reported.

The American Red Cross was called in to help the displaced residents arrange for lodging pending repairs to their house, Malneritch said.

The cause of the fire was under investigation.