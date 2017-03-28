Temperatures climb throughout the week

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — Warm temperatures and sunny skies are in the forecast for most of the week in San Diego County.

Sunny conditions are expected to last throughout the week and weekend with some gusty winds for the mountains and coast. Temperatures will continue to warm throughout the week. By Wednesday, they will reach their peak with highs expected to be 5 to 10 degrees above average for this time of year.

Some gusty winds over the coast may cause some choppy waters. The National Weather Service issued a small craft advisory as conditions may be dangerous for boating. The advisory is set to expire at 8 p.m. Tuesday.

Tuesday's high temperatures are expected to be 70 degrees along the coast, 75 degrees inland, 57 degrees for the mountains and 85 degrees in the deserts.