Teen accidentally shoots himself in Encanto

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — A 16-year-old boy accidentally shot himself Tuesday in Encanto, police said.

The teen was loitering in the area of 6000 Brooklyn Ave. around 7:45 p.m. when a resident asked him to leave, said San Diego police Officer John Buttle.

Shortly after, the teen attempted to remove a handgun from his waistband and shot himself in the left thigh, Buttle said.

He was taken to a hospital with a non-life-threatening injury, Buttle said.