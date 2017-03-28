Teen accidentally shoots himself in Encanto - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Teen accidentally shoots himself in Encanto

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — A 16-year-old boy accidentally shot himself Tuesday in Encanto, police said.

The teen was loitering in the area of 6000 Brooklyn Ave. around 7:45 p.m. when a resident asked him to leave, said San Diego police Officer John Buttle.

Shortly after, the teen attempted to remove a handgun from his waistband and shot himself in the left thigh, Buttle said.

He was taken to a hospital with a non-life-threatening injury, Buttle said. 

KUSI News

4575 Viewridge Ave. San Diego, CA 92123
Newsroom: 858-571-NEWS (6397)
Turko Files: 858-571-FILE (3453)
Business offices: 858-571-5151

