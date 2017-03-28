Man killed in National City crash after police pursuit identified

NATIONAL CITY (KUSI) — A 23-year-old motorcyclist killed in a crash at the end of a pursuit from San Diego to National City was publicly identified Tuesday as a Los Angeles man.

William Higareda Flores of San Pedro and a 23-year-old female passenger whose name was not released were riding a Yamaha motorcycle that blew through a red light at the intersection of Pinecrest Avenue and Murray Ridge Road in Serra Mesa around 9:30 a.m. Sunday. Officers attempted to pull the motorcycle

over for the traffic violation, but Flores took off, according to San Diego police and the county Medical Examiner's Office.

Flores headed south on Interstate 805 with officers close behind. He lost control and crashed shortly after exiting onto East Plaza Boulevard in National City. Authorities said Flores' motorcycle struck a retaining wall near Euclid Avenue at a high rate of speed.

Flores died at the scene. His passenger was ejected and suffered a broken arm, a back injury and multiple abrasions, police said.