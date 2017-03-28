Man killed in National City crash after police pursuit identifie - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Man killed in National City crash after police pursuit identified

Posted: Updated:

NATIONAL CITY (KUSI) — A 23-year-old motorcyclist killed in a crash at the end of a pursuit from San Diego to National City was publicly identified Tuesday as a Los Angeles man.

William Higareda Flores of San Pedro and a 23-year-old female passenger whose name was not released were riding a Yamaha motorcycle that blew through a red light at the intersection of Pinecrest Avenue and Murray Ridge Road in Serra Mesa around 9:30 a.m. Sunday. Officers attempted to pull the motorcycle
over for the traffic violation, but Flores took off, according to San Diego police and the county Medical Examiner's Office.

Flores headed south on Interstate 805 with officers close behind. He lost control and crashed shortly after exiting onto East Plaza Boulevard in National City. Authorities said Flores' motorcycle struck a retaining wall near Euclid Avenue at a high rate of speed.

Flores died at the scene. His passenger was ejected and suffered a broken arm, a back injury and multiple abrasions, police said.

  • KUSI.com Feedback Form

    Questions or suggestions about this story? Message KUSI News below:

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields
    We're sorry, but only one entry is allowed per person.
    Thank you for your continued interest.

    Thanks for your feedback.  We value your opinion!

MOST POPULAR SAN DIEGO NEWS

Stories
Videos
loading...

  • Sign up here for breaking news email alerts

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.

  • SAN DIEGO WEATHER Supercast

  • Supercast | Meet the Weather Team

Powered by Frankly

KUSI News

4575 Viewridge Ave. San Diego, CA 92123
Newsroom: 858-571-NEWS (6397)
Turko Files: 858-571-FILE (3453)
Business offices: 858-571-5151

Powered by WorldNow
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KUSI. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.