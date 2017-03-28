Three people shot at by men attempting to rob them in City Heigh - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Three people shot at by men attempting to rob them in City Heights

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — Three young men shot at three people in City Heights early Tuesday and attempted to rob them, authorities said.

The three victims were waiting for a ride home from Officer Jeremy Henwood Memorial Park on Fairmount Avenue around 1 a.m. when the three assailants rode up on bicycles and demanded property, San Diego police Officer John Buttle said.

The suspects followed the victims as they started to walk away, and one pulled out a handgun and opened fire, Buttle said. The victims ran off and no one was injured.

A detailed description of the suspects was not immediately available. 

