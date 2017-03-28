Three men accused of trafficking teenage girl to be in court - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Three men accused of trafficking teenage girl to be in court

Posted: Updated:

VENTURA (KUSI) — A group of men accused of sex trafficking a 17-year-old girl in San Diego County are expected to be arraigned Tuesday in Ventura, where they were arrested Saturday after the teenager escaped and alerted authorities.

Brian Lewis, 21, Dashawn Jackson, 18, and Dameon Howard, 20, were arrested at the La Quinta Inn in Ventura after the teenage girl escaped from the men and tipped of a human trafficking agency. The teenager told police the three men forced her against her will to perform acts of prostitution in San Diego County and said she would be harmed if she did not comply.

Related Link: Three arrested on allegations of sex trafficking teenager in San Diego County

The men transported her to Ventura, where she managed to escape near the area of Victoria Ave and Valentine Road. Ventura Police made contact with the girl around 5:30 p.m. Saturday. She was with the men a total of three days, according to police.

She was able to provide a description of the three men and the location where she was held, leading police to their arrest at the La Quinta Inn on Valentine Road at 10:30 p.m. Saturday.  

The suspects were booked into Ventura County Jail on charges of human trafficking and conspiracy. Lewis faces an additional charge on carrying a loaded weapon.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information was asked to call the Ventura Police Major Crimes Unit at (805) 339-4465.  Anonymous tips can be made by calling Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-TIPS. 

If you know of anyone who may be a victim of human trafficking please contact the National Human Trafficking Center hotline at 888-373-7888.

  • KUSI.com Feedback Form

    Questions or suggestions about this story? Message KUSI News below:

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields
    We're sorry, but only one entry is allowed per person.
    Thank you for your continued interest.

    Thanks for your feedback.  We value your opinion!

MOST POPULAR SAN DIEGO NEWS

Stories
Videos
loading...

  • Sign up here for breaking news email alerts

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.

  • SAN DIEGO WEATHER Supercast

  • Supercast | Meet the Weather Team

Powered by Frankly

KUSI News

4575 Viewridge Ave. San Diego, CA 92123
Newsroom: 858-571-NEWS (6397)
Turko Files: 858-571-FILE (3453)
Business offices: 858-571-5151

Powered by WorldNow
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KUSI. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.