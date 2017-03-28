Man reportedly wielding machete Downtown shot with bean-bag roun - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Man reportedly wielding machete Downtown shot with bean-bag rounds before arrest

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — A 42-year-old man seen brandishing a machete near a pair of downtown waterfront hotels early Tuesday was shot with a beanbag round and subsequently arrested, authorities said.

Someone called for help after spotting the suspect, later identified as Andrew Alexander, pacing around while holding the weapon off West Harbor Drive around 3 a.m., according to San Diego Harbor police Sgt. Chris Woodward.

Alexander allegedly refused officers' orders to drop the machete, prompting them to fire the less lethal projectile. The suspect then dropped the weapon and was taken into custody, according to the sergeant.

Woodward said Alexander underwent a mental health evaluation and once cleared was booked into jail on suspicion of brandishing a weapon and obstructing a public officer.

He was being held on $10,000 bail pending arraignment, scheduled for Thursday morning.

