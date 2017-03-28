San Diego County employee donations help nearly 100 local charities

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — There was a breakfast at the San Diego County Operations Center Tuesday morning that was so much more than a “recognition ceremony.”

San Diego County employees have a charitable organization that without, would leave a lot of smaller non-profits in the region without the ability to provide all that they do for those in need.

Smaller non-profits don’t begin to attract the kind of dollars that bigger organizations do, but the funds are vital to the communities they serve.

The San Diego County Employees Charitable Organization (CECO) is there to help those organizations.

County employees contribute out of their paychecks — there is no overhead — and several of those employees also volunteer their time. Every dime goes to non-profits —96 organizations with a total of $178,630 in grants.

“We rely so much as a county on these organizations, our partners, supporting mental and physical health, foster kids so our employees want to help them out,” County Supervisor Greg Cox said.

“Everything you need to know about the specifics here on these sheets, for example, computers for homeless outreach, books for read San Diego, healthy food for a child development program… most grants between $1,500 and $2,000,” Cox said. “But then have the vital San Ysidro health center, needed $9,000 for new scanner for dental program, CECO stepped up.”

This kind of contribution happens every year.