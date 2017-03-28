Man accused in fatal Lake Murray home invasion convicted of firs - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Man accused in fatal Lake Murray home invasion convicted of first-degree murder

LAKE MURRAY (KUSI) — A man who was among a group of armed intruders looking for money and drugs at a San Carlos home — triggering a scuffle and the fatal shooting of one resident — was convicted Tuesday of first-degree murder and other charges.

Elliott Grizzle, 45, was also convicted of robbery and burglary and faces 198 years to life in prison when he is sentenced April 26.

Grizzle, who has a criminal history dating back to 1991 that includes burglary, assault and manslaughter, was convicted after a day of jury deliberations.

Deputy District Attorney Amy Maund told jurors in her closing argument that Grizzle and two or three others broke into the home on Tommy Drive in broad daylight on May 11, 2016, demanding money and marijuana.

The prosecutor said the intruders tied up, robbed and blindfolded two of Brent Adler's roommates, then shot the 33-year-old victim when he arrived home after 2:30 p.m.

"He (Adler) was executed as a result of a residential robbery,'' Maund told the jury. "He was executed as a result of a residential burglary.''

Grizzle's DNA was found on a glove and mask he wore during the home-invasion, the prosecutor said.

Defense attorney Melissa Tralla said everybody knew that everyone in the home was dealing drugs. She said the two men who were tied up during the ordeal were "deceptive'' and lied on the witness stand.

Two other men — 28-year-old Lawrence "Larry'' Johnson and Toren Nieber are also charged in the case and will be tried later.

