Assemblymember Weber and teachers launch 'Teacher & Student Success' act

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — An assemblymember from San Diego wants to give teachers more time to earn tenure.

Assemblymember Shirley Weber was in Sacramento Tuesday to introduce that bill. Weber wants to expand the current requirement of two years to three years because a teacher is granted tenure.

Tenure is the status given to teachers after they can show their skill and success in the classroom. It means an educator has more security and can't just be fired without any documentation or evidence.

In a news conference in Sacramento, Weber said the current period of two years is not enough for new teachers to prove their expertise.

The actual time period is often only 18 months because school districts make their hiring decision in the spring.

California will soon face a shortage of teachers. The challenge is developing policies that will elevate professional standards while bringing in more talented, dedicated teachers.