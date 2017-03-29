President's executive order undoes Obama climate change regulations

WASHINGTON D.C. (KUSI) — President Trump delivered on another campaign promise Tuesday after he signed a new executive order, rolling back Obama-era environmental regulations.

President Trump's executive order ends a moratorium on coal mining on federal land and eases restrictions on coal-fired power plants.

"My administration is putting an end to the war on coal," President Trump said Tuesday. "I am taking historic steps to lift the restrictions on American energy, to reverse government intrusion and to cancel job killing regulations."

The order undoes the Clean Power Plan, which curbed carbon emissions at coal-fired power plants. In reality, that 2015 effort by the Obama Administration has been tangled up in legal challenges and has not gone into full effect yet.

The president's order also allows new coal mines on federal lands, lifting the three-year moratorium.

It also rescinds at least six Obama executive orders aimed at curbing climate change and regulating carbon emissions including one that says climate change poses a growing threat to national security and another instructing the federal government to prepare for the impact of climate change.

The White House said the president is keeping a campaign promise to bring back the coal industry with new jobs.

Still, some coal executives say many of those jobs will not return thanks to the rise of natural gas use and more automation in coal mines.

As you would expect, Democrats and environmentalists see little benefit and a lot of harm. And yet to be determined, the impact on the Paris Climate Change Accord.

President Trump's executive order doesn't touch that agreement, but these new changes will make it harder to meet the benchmarks of the accord.