Trump Administration requests funds to build 62 miles of border wall

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — The Trump Administration announced Tuesday that it wants the first $1 billion of border wall funds to cover 62 acres and replace some of the existing fence.

According to CNN, the money will fund 14 miles of new border and replacement fencing in San Diego, 28 miles of new levee wall barriers and six miles of new border in the Rio Grande Valley.

According to documents from the Department of Homeland Security, the $999 million in the White House budget supplement was just for defense and border security and would only cover 48 miles of new wall.

President Trump made building a border wall the main focus of his presidential campaign, repeatedly claiming that Mexico would pay for it. Now, CNN reports that the Trump Administration asked for $1 billion in its supplemental in 2017 and another $2.6 billion for border infrastructure and technology in 2018.

According to CNN, a full wall along the southern border of the United States would cost anywhere between $12 billion to more than $20 billion.