Temperatures reach their peak in San Diego County - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Temperatures reach their peak in San Diego County

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — Temperatures are expected to reach their peak for the week Wednesday, as a warming trend continues in San Diego County.

A high-pressure system that has been building all week will reach its peak Wednesday, causing temperatures to soar five to ten degrees above average for this time of year. 

Sunny conditions are expected to last throughout the week and weekend with some gusty winds for the mountains and coast. 

Wednesday's high temperatures are expected to be 70 degrees along the coast, 75 degrees inland, 57 degrees for the mountains and 85 degrees in the deserts. 

