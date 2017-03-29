'Erratic' driver crashes into police cruiser near Capitol Hill - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

'Erratic' driver crashes into police cruiser near Capitol Hill

Posted: Updated:

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KUSI) — A driver is in custody after striking a U.S. Capitol Police cruiser near Capitol Hill Wednesday morning, police said.

The woman who a D.C. police spokesperson said was "erratic and aggressive," drove her vehicle into the police cruiser near the National Botanic Garden on the outskirts of the U.S. Capitol.

Witnesses reported hearing shots fired and a D.C. police spokesperson said an officer may have fired shots, but did not elaborate. Police do not believe the incident was related to terrorism. 

Ambulances were sent to the scene but no one was hospitalized, according to a D.C. Fire Department spokesperson.

Streets were closed as police responded to the incident but have since reopened. The U.S. Capitol building remained open during the continuing investigation. 

This is a developing story and will be updated as information becomes available. 

