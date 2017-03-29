Truck drives off bridge in Mission Hills

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — A driver lost control of a pick-up truck in Mission Hills early Wednesday, going over a bridge and landing about 20 feet below, police said.

A man driving on Pacific Coast Highway near Witherby Street lost control of his pick-up truck, possibly on a curve of the road, and crashed into a guardrail, according to San Diego Police. The vehicle blew through the rail and over a bridge, landing about 20 feet below.

The driver climbed out of the back window of his truck and appeared to be in okay condition, according to witnesses.

Police said the man was not suspected of driving under the influence. The cause of the crash is under investigation.