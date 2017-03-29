Truck drives off bridge in Mission Hills - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Truck drives off bridge in Mission Hills

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — A driver lost control of a pick-up truck in Mission Hills early Wednesday, going over a bridge and landing about 20 feet below, police said.

A man driving on Pacific Coast Highway near Witherby Street lost control of his pick-up truck, possibly on a curve of the road, and crashed into a guardrail, according to San Diego Police. The vehicle blew through the rail and over a bridge, landing about 20 feet below.

The driver climbed out of the back window of his truck and appeared to be in okay condition, according to witnesses.

Police said the man was not suspected of driving under the influence. The cause of the crash is under investigation. 

  • KUSI.com Feedback Form

    Questions or suggestions about this story? Message KUSI News below:

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields
    We're sorry, but only one entry is allowed per person.
    Thank you for your continued interest.

    Thanks for your feedback.  We value your opinion!

MOST POPULAR SAN DIEGO NEWS

Stories
Videos
loading...

  • Sign up here for breaking news email alerts

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.

  • SAN DIEGO WEATHER Supercast

  • Supercast | Meet the Weather Team

Powered by Frankly

KUSI News

4575 Viewridge Ave. San Diego, CA 92123
Newsroom: 858-571-NEWS (6397)
Turko Files: 858-571-FILE (3453)
Business offices: 858-571-5151

Powered by WorldNow
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KUSI. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.