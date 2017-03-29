SoccerCity surpasses signature goal in 12 days, group announces

Thanks for your feedback. We value your opinion!
Star Reggie Bush is in San Diego this weekend for the 619 Charitable Fund, with proceeds from the event benefiting St. Jude's Children's Research Center and The Birthday Party Project.More>>
The body of the second local sailor killed when the USS Fitzgerald collided with a Philippine merchant ship off the coast of Japan will return to San Diego Friday.More>>
An airplane crashed and burst into flames on Interstate 405 in Irvine Friday morning, halting traffic in both directions.More>>
Going to the beach and lighting fireworks are two activities that are synonymous with the 4th of July, but lifeguards and San Diego Fire warn of the dangers these activities can bring.More>>
A gunman who shot at least two people at New York City hospital near Yankee Stadium remained at large Friday afternoon.More>>
Fire crews carried out mop-up operations Friday, guarding against flareups at the site of a wildfire that has charred 760 acres in northwestern Camp Pendleton and the southern reaches of neighboring Orange County, and they hope to have the blaze completely contained by Friday evening.More>>
The county Department of Animal Services is offering free pet microchipping for residents ahead of the Fourth of July holiday as a way to prevent animals from becoming lost if they are easily scared by fireworks.More>>
People around the world are taking to the internet to celebrate how social media has changed the way we connect.More>>
Two multi-alarm brush fires — one near Calabasas and another in the Topanga area — broke out Thursday within minutes and about nine miles from one another, but neither threatened structures.More>>
A dozen leopard sharks will share a 200,000-gallon seawater pool with 20 African penguins when the first phase of the Africa Rocks attraction opens Saturday at the San Diego Zoo.More>>
