SoccerCity surpasses signature goal in 12 days, group announces

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — A group behind a petition to bring a Major League Soccer Stadium to San Diego as part of a so-called SoccerCity announced Wednesday they have collected 108,000 signatures — well over their 72,000 goal.

The initiative would next go to San Diego City Council — which could decide to either approve a project to re-develop the Qualcomm Stadium site into a hybrid soccer-college stadium and a sports-entertainment district at what they say will be no cost to taxpayers, or send it voters in November.

The group behind the proposal, La Jolla-based FS Investors, has applied for a Major League Soccer expansion franchise that would call the replacement stadium home. San Diego State would play football in the facility, but school officials have expressed reservations over certain details.

FS said the plan was to circulate the petitions for a few more days before submitting them to the city. The petition had only been in circulation for 12 days.

On Tuesday, some San Diego civic and business leaders announced they will try to convince the City Council to place the project before voters so it

would receive a more thorough vetting.

If the council does opt for a public vote, it could take place in November since it would align with Mayor Kevin Faulconer's proposal for a special election on a plan to fund expansion of the downtown convention center. That plan would require public approval because it would involve raising the hotel room tax.

The land has become available now that the Chargers have announced that they're leaving for Los Angeles.

FS Investors — led by Mike Stone of La Jolla and including former Qualcomm President Steve Altman and Peter Seidler, part of the Padres ownership group — unveiled their plans in January. They said they would pay fair market value for the land and prioritize the river park in the timeline.

Faulconer and other San Diego elected officials supported their efforts, though they've stopped short of formal endorsements.

The mayor met with SDSU officials last week to hear their objections, which include questions over how expensive it would be to expand the stadium in the future.