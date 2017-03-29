North Embarcadero project seeks public input

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — The Port of San Diego is looking for public input on future improvements to the downtown waterfront.

The agency will hold a workshop to get feedback on such issues as parking, mobility, potential development opportunities and use of public space on the North Embarcadero.

Port officials said they hope to build on the success of the first phase of the North Embarcadero Visionary Plan, which resulted in renovations a few years ago in the area around the foot of Broadway at North Harbor Drive.

New projects could take place along the waterfront between Laurel and G streets.

The meeting is set for 6 p.m. at the Don L. Navy Port Administration Building, 3165 Pacific Highway.