Construction underway on Tony Gwynn Memorial at Lake Poway

POWAY (KUSI) — Construction on the Tony Gwynn Memorial is officially underway in Lake Poway.

“I'm just having flashbacks, going back to Jack Murphy stadium. You know, watching him play,” Renton Bray with Swinerton Builders said.

Bray, who is helping to build the memorial grew up watching “Mr. Padre.”

“It’s pretty cool to be doing this,” he said.

Poway Mayor Steve Vaus described how Tony Gwynn fits in with the surrounding area.

“As you come in the driveway it'll be like Tony Gwynn is saying 'Hey! Welcome to Lake Poway,’” Vaus said. “That's the kind of guy he was... welcoming, loved Poway, loved the people. Loved to come here and fish.”

The construction has progressed since they began.

“As you walk in there, Tony's going to be facing you and the ground will look like a baseball with the stitches down the side,” Vaus said. “The statue, It will be one-and-a-half times life-size. 11-and-a-half feet tall, with his arm up-raised tipping his hat, with his daughter Anisha in his other arm laying her head on his shoulder."

The bronze statue of Gwynn is being made in Texas, with all the intricate details having been approved by Mrs. Gwynn.

“This site is right next to a baseball field and how about this — this entire area was practically Tony Gwynn's back yard,” Vaus said. “If you send up a flare, you'd see where it is. It's just the perfect place. This is what Tony was all about.”

People will be able to sit on benches integrated into the memorial, and perhaps remember the man who was so much more than just a baseball legend.

“He was our friend, our neighbor. He was a guy who quietly donated to Poway High School athletic programs.”

Vaus credits the people of Poway with success at bringing a Tony Gwynn memorial statue to the city.

“Poway has stepped up like they always do- donated their hard earned money to make this possible.”

No taxpayer money is being used. Swinerton Builders is taking care of the construction. And the Mayor asks the people of Poway to be a part of it.

“You can make a donation of any size but $250 or more will end up with your name being etched in the donor wall permanently to signify that you and your family made this possible — this tribute to this wonderful human being.

The statue will be finished and unveiled on May 9 — Tony Gwynn’s birthday.