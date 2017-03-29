Woman accused in wrong-way collision on the Coronado Bridge plea - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Woman accused in wrong-way collision on the Coronado Bridge pleads not guilty to felony DUI

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — A woman accused of driving drunk and the wrong way on the San Diego-Coronado Bridge, causing a three-vehicle injury crash that prompted a two-hour shutdown of the span in both directions, pleaded not guilty Wednesday to felony DUI charges.

Briana Rall, 24, was ordered held on $130,000 bail.

She was allegedly behind the wheel of an eastbound Ford Fusion that collided with a Ford F-150, then struck a Dodge Ram in the westbound lanes near the toll plaza on the Coronado side shortly after 4 a.m. Monday, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Rall was arraigned at UC San Diego Medical Center, where she was taken after the accident to be treated for her injuries.

The driver of the Ford pickup truck, a 49-year-old San Diego woman, suffered major injuries in the crash and was also taken to UC San Diego Medical Center.

The 27-year-old San Diego man who had been driving the Dodge pickup was treated at the same hospital for minor injuries, said CHP Officer Jake Sanchez.

Rall faces six years in prison if convicted. She will be back in court May 9 for a readiness conference and June 14 for a preliminary hearing.

