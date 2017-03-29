Police Citizen's Medal awarded to San Diego sailor

SAN BERNARDINO (KUSI) — The San Bernardino Police Department awarded the Police Citizen's Medal to U.S. Naval Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Rendy Tolo Wednesday.

Tolo received the medal for his actions in helping subdue a suspect during the Orange Show in San Bernardino January 1.

"I have worked in this city as a cop for almost 20 years," said Detective Sherry Vasilis, San Bernardino Police Department. "I can only think of a handful of times where citizens have come to my aid, and I must say, I have been in many situations like this. My partner and I are incredibly grateful."

On Jan. 1, Vasilis and her partner, Detective Tony King, were working in uniform when a suspect attempted to steal King's gun. After the police attempted to Taser the suspect, he continued to attack. Tolo stepped in and assisted the detectives in the apprehension. The perpetrator was later found to be under the influence of narcotics and was charged by police with felony assault on a Police Officer.

"I appreciate what the San Bernardino Police Department is doing," said Tolo. "All I was doing was just doing my job. I was just helping the two police officers out when they asked for help. All I wanted to do was help them."

"We are incredibly proud of HM2 Tolo," said Naval Medical Center San Diego's Command Master Chief Kelly McNulty. "We know his actions are a great credit to him and his character, and he also reflects the high caliber Sailors we are privileged to have at this command."

Tolo is currently stationed at the Naval Branch Health Clinic on Naval Base Coronado, San Diego.