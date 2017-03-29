Police Citizen's Medal awarded to San Diego sailor - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Police Citizen's Medal awarded to San Diego sailor

Posted: Updated:

SAN BERNARDINO (KUSI) — The San Bernardino Police Department awarded the Police Citizen's Medal to U.S. Naval Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Rendy Tolo Wednesday.

Tolo received the medal for his actions in helping subdue a suspect during the Orange Show in San Bernardino January 1.

"I have worked in this city as a cop for almost 20 years," said Detective Sherry Vasilis, San Bernardino Police Department. "I can only think of a handful of times where citizens have come to my aid, and I must say, I have been in many situations like this. My partner and I are incredibly grateful."

On Jan. 1, Vasilis and her partner, Detective Tony King, were working in uniform when a suspect attempted to steal King's gun. After the police attempted to Taser the suspect, he continued to attack. Tolo stepped in and assisted the detectives in the apprehension. The perpetrator was later found to be under the influence of narcotics and was charged by police with felony assault on a Police Officer.

"I appreciate what the San Bernardino Police Department is doing," said Tolo. "All I was doing was just doing my job. I was just helping the two police officers out when they asked for help. All I wanted to do was help them."

"We are incredibly proud of HM2 Tolo," said Naval Medical Center San Diego's Command Master Chief Kelly McNulty. "We know his actions are a great credit to him and his character, and he also reflects the high caliber Sailors we are privileged to have at this command."

Tolo is currently stationed at the Naval Branch Health Clinic on Naval Base Coronado, San Diego.

  • KUSI.com Feedback Form

    Questions or suggestions about this story? Message KUSI News below:

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields
    We're sorry, but only one entry is allowed per person.
    Thank you for your continued interest.

    Thanks for your feedback.  We value your opinion!

MOST POPULAR SAN DIEGO NEWS

Stories
Videos
loading...

  • Sign up here for breaking news email alerts

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.

  • SAN DIEGO WEATHER Supercast

  • Supercast | Meet the Weather Team

Powered by Frankly

KUSI News

4575 Viewridge Ave. San Diego, CA 92123
Newsroom: 858-571-NEWS (6397)
Turko Files: 858-571-FILE (3453)
Business offices: 858-571-5151

Powered by WorldNow
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KUSI. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.