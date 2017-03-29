Mexican attorney general arrested in San Diego on suspicion of d - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Mexican attorney general arrested in San Diego on suspicion of drug trafficking

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — A Mexican law enforcement official arrested at the border on suspicion of taking part in drug trafficking is due in San Diego federal court Thursday for a detention hearing.

Veytia, attorney general for the western Mexican state of Nayarit, was taken into custody Monday at the international border in San Diego on an arrest warrant issued by the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of New York, according to the FBI.

Veytia, 45, was arraigned Tuesday in federal court in San Diego, the FBI confirmed in a statement. A spokeswoman for the investigative agency said she could release no further information about the case.

Veytia, also known as "Diablo" "Eepp" and "Lic veytia," is accused of working with co-conspirators in the United States to manufacture, import and distribute heroin, cocaine, marijuana and methamphetamine between January 2013 and February of this year, according to a recently unsealed indictment. 

KUSI News

Newsroom: 858-571-NEWS (6397)
Turko Files: 858-571-FILE (3453)
Business offices: 858-571-5151
Business offices: 858-571-5151

