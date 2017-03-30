Wind gusts could reach 70 mph in parts of County

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — Gusty and potentially damaging winds are expected to develop in parts of San Diego County Thursday.

A National Weather Service high wind warning for the mountains and deserts is set to extend from noon to 11 p.m. Thursday.

Sustained wind speeds of 20 to 40 miles per hour with gusts of 50 to 60 mph in the deserts and 70 mph or more on mountain tops and desert mountain slopes are expected. Forecasters said the winds would ramp up during the morning and become strong during the afternoon and evening, with the strongest winds between 2 and 6 p.m.

Blowing sand and dust in the deserts could cause visibility to drop to a quarter-mile or less at times. Sudden cross winds may also contribute to hazardous travel conditions, especially for high-profile-vehicles like tractor-trailers that are prone to toppling.

The winds may also be strong enough to damage to trees and structures. Sustained wind speeds of 40 mph or more or gusts of at least 58 mph can cause

property damage, according to the NWS.