Taxi driver robbed at gunpoint during ride in Carlsbad - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Taxi driver robbed at gunpoint during ride in Carlsbad

Posted: Updated:
By Christina Bravo
Connect

CARLSBAD (KUSI) — A 26-year-old San Diego man was behind bars Thursday on suspicion of robbing a taxi driver at gunpoint, threatening the cabbie and
vandalizing his car during a ride along Interstate 5 in Carlsbad.

Blake Droz attempted to flee after the holdup around 9 p.m. Wednesday but was taken into custody shortly afterward in the vicinity of Palomar Airport Road and Paseo Del Norte with the help of a police dog and sheriff's helicopter, according to Carlsbad police.

Droz was taken to a hospital to be treated for injuries he sustained during the arrest, then was booked into jail on suspicion of several offenses including robbery, brandishing a firearm, vandalism and obstructing a public officer, according to police and jail records. 

  • KUSI.com Feedback Form

    Questions or suggestions about this story? Message KUSI News below:

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields
    We're sorry, but only one entry is allowed per person.
    Thank you for your continued interest.

    Thanks for your feedback.  We value your opinion!

MOST POPULAR SAN DIEGO NEWS

Stories
Videos
loading...

  • Sign up here for breaking news email alerts

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.

  • SAN DIEGO WEATHER Supercast

  • Supercast | Meet the Weather Team

Powered by Frankly

KUSI News

4575 Viewridge Ave. San Diego, CA 92123
Newsroom: 858-571-NEWS (6397)
Turko Files: 858-571-FILE (3453)
Business offices: 858-571-5151

Powered by WorldNow
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KUSI. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.