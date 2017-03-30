Taxi driver robbed at gunpoint during ride in Carlsbad

CARLSBAD (KUSI) — A 26-year-old San Diego man was behind bars Thursday on suspicion of robbing a taxi driver at gunpoint, threatening the cabbie and

vandalizing his car during a ride along Interstate 5 in Carlsbad.

Blake Droz attempted to flee after the holdup around 9 p.m. Wednesday but was taken into custody shortly afterward in the vicinity of Palomar Airport Road and Paseo Del Norte with the help of a police dog and sheriff's helicopter, according to Carlsbad police.

Droz was taken to a hospital to be treated for injuries he sustained during the arrest, then was booked into jail on suspicion of several offenses including robbery, brandishing a firearm, vandalism and obstructing a public officer, according to police and jail records.