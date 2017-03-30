Chargers announce LT will be special assistant to Dean Spanos

COSTA MESA (KUSI) — Pro Football Hall of Fame running back LaDainian Tomlinson will be a special assistant to Los Angeles Chargers owner Dean Spanos, the team announced Thursday.

Tomlinson's duties will include helping to further develop fan engagement and community relations programs. He will continue as an analyst on the NFL Network.

"L.T. is one of the most beloved and iconic Chargers of all time," Spanos said. "His active involvement in our fight for Los Angeles is vital, and he represents the very best of what it means to be a Charger on the field and in the community."

Tomlinson set or tied 28 team records when he played for the Chargers from 2001 through 2009, including career rushing yards, rushing touchdowns in a season and total touchdowns. He played the final two seasons of his NFL career with the New York Jets.

Tomlinson was elected to the Hall of Fame in February in his first year of eligibility.

"I spent the most memorable and exciting years of my career as a Charger," Tomlinson said. "Joining the franchise as it makes the move to Los Angeles, and helping to rally new and familiar Chargers fans alike, is an honor and a privilege."