Police search for possibly armed man near Castle Park High

By Christina Bravo
CHULA VISTA (KUSI) —  Police were searching the area near Castle Park High School in Chula Vista Thursday morning for a possibly armed man who ran away from detectives attempting to serve a search warrant.

Alex Astorga, 29, and another unnamed suspect ran away from Chula Vista police detectives who were sent to a residential neighborhood in the100 block of E. Reinstra Street around 7 a.m. Thursday to deliver a search warrant, according to Chula Vista police.

The unnamed suspect was detained by police, but Alex Astorga managed to get away, prompting a search of the area near Castle Park High School, which was out of session for Spring Break at the time.

Astorga was wanted in connection to felony charges.

Police asked that anyone who spots Astorga, who may be armed with a handgun, not approach him and instead call 911 or (619) 691-5151. Anyone with information on his whereabouts was also urged to call police.

