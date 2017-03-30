Woman loses apartment in La Mesa fire - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Woman loses apartment in La Mesa fire

LA MESA (KUSI) — An East County apartment fire caused an estimated $50,000 worth of damage Thursday and left a woman in need of emergency lodging.

The non-injury blaze in the 7900 block of La Mesa Boulevard erupted for unknown reasons about 10:30 a.m., said Sonny Saghera, spokesman for Heartland Fire & Rescue.

Firefighters rescued a pet cat while extinguishing the flames, which took about 10 minutes, according to Saghera. Though the crews were able to confine the blaze to a single bedroom, it caused heavy smoke damage throughout the two-story structure, he said.

The American Red Cross was called in to help the displaced resident arrange for interim housing.

The cause of the fire was under investigation.  

