Judge approves $25 million settlement in Trump University lawsuit

By Christina Bravo
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — A federal judge in San Diego decided Friday to approve a settlement in the class-action lawsuit against now-defunct Trump University.

After a seven year legal battle, President Donald Trump will pay $25 million to students who claimed they were misled by promises to become successful in real estate entrepreneurs after taking classes at the now-defunct Trump University.

Former students of Trump University filed the suit, claiming now-President Donald Trump committed fraud when he promised to use “hand-picked” instructors to teach success in real estate through a program that cost up to $35,000. Attorneys say thousands of students will get at least 90 percent of their money back. 

U.S. District Judge Gonzalo Curiel approved the deal, but the settlement was not formalized because two customers objected to the settlement. Curiel decided Thursday not to allow one of them to opt out and sue the president individually.

Plaintiffs claimed that Trump misled them by calling Trump University a "university," when it wasn't an accredited school.

Attorneys for Trump said that many Trump University students gave the program positive ratings and those who failed to succeed have only themselves to blame.

Lead defense attorney Daniel Petrocelli said Trump did not run Trump University, and that his involvement in the program was fairly nil.

But an attorney for the plaintiffs, Jason Forge, said Trump "set the tone" for promotion of the real estate program with his involvement in marketing and promotional ads.

Trump admitted no wrongdoing in the settlement last November.

