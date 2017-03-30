Authorities seek help in finding driver who hit, killed man in S - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Authorities seek help in finding driver who hit, killed man in San Carlos

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — Authorities Thursday renewed their call for information that could lead them to whoever fatally struck a man walking across a San Carlos-area street four months ago then sped off.

Ronald Barrios was hit by a vehicle in an unmarked crosswalk on Jackson Drive at Blue Lake Drive around 5:45 a.m. Nov. 26, according to San Diego police and Crime Stoppers. The vehicle was turning left from southbound Jackson Drive onto Blue Lake Drive.

A passerby found the 51-year-old victim lying in the gutter. Barrios was taken to a hospital and later died, authorities said.

The make and model of the vehicle are unknown, but authorities said it had sustained damage to the left side of the front bumper.

Anyone with information on the hit-and-run driver or the vehicle involved in the crash was asked to call police at (858) 495-7808. Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477, or by contacting the agency via email at sdcrimestoppers.org. A reward of up to $1,000 was offered for information leading to an arrest in the case. 

